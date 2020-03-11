154642
Kelowna  

MLA Norm Letnick speaks out for new Rutland school

New school still a priority

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick continues to press the NDP government for a new middle school in Rutland.

Replacing the 72-year-old school remains the top priority for the school district.

“Rutland is constantly growing and developing and we need to make sure we have the appropriate classroom spaces and modern school design to meet this demand,” said Letnick.

“I am working hard to ensure this project remains a top priority for the education minister and this government.”

Two years ago, Education Minister Rob Fleming said the province was going over a preliminary design review put forth by the school district.

"There are quite a few questions around it.... It's a complicated project. So, those questions are being discussed by the district and the ministry," Fleming said at the time.

Letnick says the school, with capacity for 425 students, housed 570 a year ago.

That number, he says, increases every year.

“The facility, being 72 years old, has been succumbing to that pressure.

“There are now 11 portables on the site and 42 per cent of students attend classes in those portables daily.”

Letnick adds the district is paying about $850,000 a year in maintenance costs at the school.

He says the latest estimates suggest a new school would cost approximately $38 million.

