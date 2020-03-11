154741
Kelowna  

Fencing bylaw contemplated after wildlife impaled

Fencing bylaw in the works

The City of Kelowna is taking steps to try and reduce the number of wildlife impaled on fences.

The latest incident occurred last Friday, when a dead moose was discovered in a backyard in Rutland. Conservation officer Ken Owens told Castanet News a necropsy determined the cause of death to be an impaled sternum.

He says wildlife such as moose and deer die every year from similar injuries caused by metal wrought-iron fences with points fashioned like spear tips.

City planner Ryan Smith says staff began looking into a bylaw banning such fencing material a-year-and-a-half or two years ago after a couple of deer got caught in fences.

Conservation officers at the time urged cities to enact such bylaws, and asked residents to change the type of fencing they were using.

Smith says the city is able to move ahead now after finally getting feedback from the provincial Ministry of Environment.

However, Smith says a bylaw alone isn't the answer.

"I don't think the bylaw change in and of itself is the most important part of this. I think more public education is probably the most important part about this type of fencing," he said.

"We don't have an inspection process for fences, and I don't think we would ever add one, so it's more just an awareness thing."

Smith adds any bylaw would likely need to be regional in scope as well.

He hopes to have something before council later this spring.

If a bylaw is adopted, Smith says anyone with this particular type of fence would be grandfathered.

