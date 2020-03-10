Are you stocking up on toilet paper amidst Coronavirus fears?

As Coronavirus fears continue to spread, medical masks and hand sanitizers are nearly impossible to find but now stores are beginning to run out of toilet paper.

Stores in Kelowna including Costco and Walmart have reportedly been running out of stock due to residents 'panic buying.'

Castanet hit the streets to ask people in downtown Kelowna if they too had been stocking up and the majority we spoke to have not.

So it seems the city is divided when it comes to stocking up on toilet paper. Which side do you fall on?

