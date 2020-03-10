Okanagan coffee roaster captures 2 golds at national competition

Photo: John Oughtred

The nation has voted and an Okanagan coffee roaster has brought home "best espresso" and more.

Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters won two gold medals at the Hopwired Festival national competition in Vancouver last month.

Tug 6 captured "best espresso" for their Beach City Cruiser Espresso and "best coffee" for their Ethiopian blend.

Tug 6 was a first-time competitor and was up against sixteen roasters from across Canada.



"We were honoured and humbled to win in both categories. To be recognized with so many great companies was truly a great feeling," said John Oughtred, owner Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters.

"We are proud to bring these awards home to the Okanagan again after Canoe won best espresso last year. The Okanagan is gaining a reputation for specialty coffee and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the success."



The award-winning coffees are found at Farm Bound Zero Waste, Third Space Coffee Co, Wayne & Freda and the Clock Tower at Big White Ski Resort.