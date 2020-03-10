155392
Kelowna  

Fitzpatrick tabbed to operate Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts

New boss for Rotary Centre

Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts has appointed Colleen Fitzpatrick as its new executive director.

Fitzpatrick is a public relations practitioner who has held senior roles in both for-profit and non-profit organizations in the public and private sectors. She comes to Kelowna from southern Ontario, where she was the convocation director, and community relations and events associate director at the University of Waterloo.

Fitzpatrick brings with her a decade of developing and showcasing visual and performing arts, and cultural programming for community engagement and education.

“I am privileged to have been selected to lead, nurture and promote the RCA and provide excellence in the arts to its membership and the community-at-large,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “I know what an important position the RCA holds in Kelowna’s cultural landscape.”

Fitzpatrick earned a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Guelph but obtained a post-graduate diploma in public relations from the University of Victoria.

“The RCA is committed to supporting the discourse of quality arts and cultural programming to enrich the Kelowna community with vibrancy through artistic expression,” RCA board chair Ed McLean said. “Colleen was the outstanding candidate to lead us into the future, and we’re all looking forward to working with her.”

Fitzpatrick’s appointment begins immediately.

