Organizers voluntarily cancel KFX

Photo: Contributed

Another event has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

This one in Kelowna. KFX , a comic con like event, has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reports indicate that after a voluntary risk assessment from BC Interior Health it is not advisable to hold KFX due to the large scale of the event which could put participants at a medium-large risk because of the duration of the event and the inability to prevent people from sharing activity equipment and space. Organizers have indicated that full refunds will be provided.

KFX 2020 was set to go the weekend of March 20-22. KFX has been rescheduled for July 10-12, 2020.