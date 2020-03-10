154834
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP say missing woman found and is safe

Missing woman located

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

RCMP say 34-year-old Alexandria Foriter has been located safe.

Police thank those involved with the investigation.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing woman.

Thirty-four year old Kelowna resident Alexandria Fortier was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Kelglen Crescent about 8 p.m. Monday.  

There is concern for her well-being, say police.

Fortier is half Caucasian and half Filipino, stands five feet tall, and has a slim build and long, brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and black leggings with a burgundy print. 
 
If you have any information on Fortier's whereabouts, contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

