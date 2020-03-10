154741
Kelowna  

Residents encouraged to get ready in case of emergency

Prepare your emergency pack

- | Story: 279025

As spring arrives, Kelowna Fire Department deputy chief Sandra Follack is advising residents to prepare emergency plans and 'Grab and Go' kits in the event they are needed.

Last year provided a welcome break from serious emergencies in the Central Okanagan, she says, but it's always important to keep preparedness a priority.

"Anytime is a good time to prepare for an emergency, however we like to use spring as the start of our preparedness because it's when everybody starts thinking the seasons are changing, it's nice weather out, what are we going to do this summer. Then in summer sometimes comes emergencies, that can happen at all times of the year. If there is anything that's going to be happening we like to prepare for it."

Follack says families may not receive much notice in the event of an emergency, so planning ahead is crucial.

Planning ahead ensures spare clothes, water, medication and other essential items are already packed in an emergency kit, instead of grabbing items in the moment when panic and adrenaline also plays a role.

"During an emergency people don't necessarily plan accordingly and they can walk out the door with something that they think is important to them right at that moment, but it's not necessarily the most important thing.

"As an example, we've had people show up at our reception centres with paintings off the walls, because they think it's important, yet they don't have their medication." 

Kits should be refreshed annually, to ensure items are up to date. 

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith says emergency kits should include: 2L of water per person per day, food and water for pets, small amount of cash, cellphone charger, important documents, prescriptions, medications, personal hygiene products, warm clothing and food. 

Every Central Okanagan resident is encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca and subscribe to receive notification about any emergency directly from the regional emergency operation centre, should it be activated. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152440
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


155616


Real Estate
3965030
#309 485 Groves Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$648,000
more details
153165


150922
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


155614


155290


Golden Retriever’s reaction to a litter of puppies is absolutely priceless

Must Watch
Check out how this dog reacts to a litter of puppies. Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tom Brady launching production firm with Russo brothers project
Showbiz
American football superstar Tom Brady is heading to Hollywood to...
Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150494
154362