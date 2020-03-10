Residents encouraged to get ready in case of emergency

As spring arrives, Kelowna Fire Department deputy chief Sandra Follack is advising residents to prepare emergency plans and 'Grab and Go' kits in the event they are needed.

Last year provided a welcome break from serious emergencies in the Central Okanagan, she says, but it's always important to keep preparedness a priority.

"Anytime is a good time to prepare for an emergency, however we like to use spring as the start of our preparedness because it's when everybody starts thinking the seasons are changing, it's nice weather out, what are we going to do this summer. Then in summer sometimes comes emergencies, that can happen at all times of the year. If there is anything that's going to be happening we like to prepare for it."

Follack says families may not receive much notice in the event of an emergency, so planning ahead is crucial.

Planning ahead ensures spare clothes, water, medication and other essential items are already packed in an emergency kit, instead of grabbing items in the moment when panic and adrenaline also plays a role.

"During an emergency people don't necessarily plan accordingly and they can walk out the door with something that they think is important to them right at that moment, but it's not necessarily the most important thing.

"As an example, we've had people show up at our reception centres with paintings off the walls, because they think it's important, yet they don't have their medication."

Kits should be refreshed annually, to ensure items are up to date.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith says emergency kits should include: 2L of water per person per day, food and water for pets, small amount of cash, cellphone charger, important documents, prescriptions, medications, personal hygiene products, warm clothing and food.

Every Central Okanagan resident is encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca and subscribe to receive notification about any emergency directly from the regional emergency operation centre, should it be activated.