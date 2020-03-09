154692
Kelowna  

Do you think the media spreads unnecessary fear over COVID-19?

Coronavirus fear mongering?

The Coronavirus has been dominating news headlines across the world over the last couple of weeks, and many people are expressing that they think the media is spreading unnecessary fear.

Castanet hit the streets to see what people in Kelowna think, and if they are concerned about the virus.

Many seem to believe that media coverage encourages fear in society, while others think the media is doing what is necessary to keep people informed and up to date on cases and prevention.

