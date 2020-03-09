155392
Kelowna  

New CEO for Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust

Douglas grabs SIDIT reins

The Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust has found its new chief executive officer.

Laurel Douglas, who last month resigned from the CEO role with the Women’s Enterprise Centre, will take over the top SIDIT role on May 4.

“Laurel brings to our organization significant economic development, leadership and development lending experience,” SIDIT board chair and Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper said in a press release. “She also brings a strong understanding of the SIDIT territory, having lived and worked in both the Thompson-Okanagan and Columbia-Kootenay regions.”

SIDIT, which is based in Kelowna, was created in 2006 to make strategic investments in sustainable development initiatives in the region. As of one year ago, it had made $13 million in grants supporting regional initiatives, helped create more than 3,400 jobs in the region and invested almost $50 million in loans. It provides approximately 300 scholarships per year to Southern Interior post-secondary students.

Douglas spent 15 years as CEO of the WEC, bringing in $67 million worth of financing for women-led businesses. She led Accelerate Okanagan from 1997 to 2001, and then spent several years with the National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program.

“I’m looking forward to joining SIDIT as its new CEO in early May and to working with the organization’s board, staff and partners to help SIDIT continue contributing to the economic prosperity and quality of life in our region,” Douglas said.

She will take over for Helen Patterson, who served as interim CEO and chief financial officer for the past year.

