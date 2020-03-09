154642
Kelowna  

RCMP looking for suspect and victim in spitting incident

Knife wielding spitter sought

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a suspect who allegedly spit in the face of a female driver who was waiting at a red light.

The incident happened March 1st, at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Spall Rd. when a male eyewitness saw an unknown suspect confront a female driver and spit in her face before walking away, westbound on Harvey Ave.

The male eyewitness followed the suspect and a confrontation ensued where the suspect is alleged to have pulled out and brandished a knife.

The suspect then took off on foot and has yet to be located by police.

RCMP are searching for both the suspect and the driver of the vehicle. The suspect is described as a clean-cut middle-aged man, wearing brown cowboy boots, blue jeans, and a grey hoody while dragging a purple suitcase.

Kelowna RCMP also want to speak with the female driver of the Toyota Corolla who was also allegedly assaulted by the man, and any other witness who observed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

