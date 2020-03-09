155433
Kelowna  

Man charged with arson claims mental disorder at time of fire

Psych test for alleged arsonist

A man who was expected to plead guilty to an arson charge Monday morning has applied to be found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder.

Brendan Gerelle, 24, appeared in Kelowna Law Courts charged with one count of arson in relation to inhabited property, after allegedly setting fire to a house in Rutland in August 2019.

The exterior of a carriage house on Galbraith Place went up in flames just after midnight on Aug. 30, 2019.

RCMP arrested Gerelle at the scene of the suspicious fire.

In Kelowna court Monday morning, defence lawyer David Johnson said Gerelle was “under a delusional belief” at the time of the alleged offence, and should not be held criminally responsible. 

"He lived at the residence in an outbuilding for some time and he was under the belief that the landlords had implanted spyware on his computer. He was of the view that if he lit one of the buildings on fire they would see it because of the spyware, it would stop them and they would take the spyware off.

"The basis for the application is that he was under a delusional belief, that if confirmed, would result in a finding that he was not criminally responsible."

Crown counsel asked for a short stand down to review the application, and shortly after, confirmed they take no issue with it. 

Judge Andrew Tam agreed there were “reasonable grounds to believe evidence of a mental condition” and gave Gerelle a 30-day order to complete an out-of-custody psychiatric assessment. He will appear back in court on April 7 to confirm the completion of the assessment. 

