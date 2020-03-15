College student sells property in India through WhatsApp

Photo: Okanagan College

You don't usually hear the idea of constructing a building through WhatsApp, but for Okanagan College student Kartik Choudhury, this was made possible when he built and sold a property on his homeland of India through the app.

The money he made through selling the property then propelled his future as a Recreation Vehicle Service Technician Foundation student at the school.

Before all of this happened, Choudhury realized he wanted to get into trades three years ago when he was working as a businessman in Calgary. He was hopeful for a career change and was inspired by the idea of a technical know-how pursuit.

Before being able to pursue his career change, Choudhury needed to save enough money for his daughter's post-secondary fund before he could attend school himself.

“I had a small stretch of land beside my ancestral house in India,” says Choudhury. “Very odd shaped like a shoe box.”

After confirming he could start the project remotely, he began constructing a building on this piece of land by communicating with his mother-in-law through WhatsApp. He was then able to send and receive photos through the app to confirm the progression of construction.

Once the structure was complete, it sold and Choudhury was then able to apply, but began to question what what field he wanted to work in.

“I thought to start with being a motorcycle mechanic. Everybody in India uses a motorcycle or scooter, but when I returned to my old university, I didn’t find many opportunities," says Choudhury. “Then I stumbled across the RV service technician program. I started looking into it and stumbled across Okanagan College.”

After Choudhury finished travelling back and fourth from India and the property was sold, he realized how real college was becoming.

“The most interesting part of all of this is that I had never used any tools,” he laughs. Despite navigating the construction of the building in India over the app, he had never picked up a hammer or drill before. Now in his sixth month of the program, Choudhury looks to his instructors and classmates for helping him through the transition from his old career to his new one.

“If I don’t get something, everyone helps me to understand,” he says. “In my previous line of work, if you didn’t know something, that was your problem. So, it’s refreshing that everyone is so willing to share information. It’s an unreal situation, that people are so forthcoming, just remarkable.

"I chose this and I know I have not made the wrong choice. I am 46 and feel like this is something crazy, but I am happy. There’s more pressure but there’s no stress and I love it.”