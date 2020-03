Photo: Randy Millis

At about 10:45 a.m. a multi-vehicle accident took place in Kelowna at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Richter Street.

Just before 11 a.m. Castanet received photos of a collision between a white Nissan Maxima and a black Nissan SUV.

A witness tells Castanet that the occupants appeared to sustain minor injuries and that the driver of the white car was seen holding an ice pack to his neck after the incident.