UBC Okanagan graduate students race against the clock

Photo: UBC Okanagan Cassidy Wallis was the winner of last year's UBCO 3MT final.

UBC Okanagan graduate students will compete at the final of the Three Minute Thesis (3MT) challenge on Tuesday.

The seventh annual UBCO 3MT final will challenge graduate students to summarize their master's or PhD research in just three minutes, using a single static slide and no props or aids.

A panel of judges will decide the winners of the event, and audience members will have the opportunity to vote for the alumni UBC People's Choice award.

The winner will be awarded $3,000, the runner-up will receive $2,000 and the alumni UBC People's Choice award winner will be gifted $1,000.

In addition to the prize money, the winner of the competition will also advance to the Western Regional 3MT Competition in April at the University of Alberta.

The sold-out event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kelowna Innovation Centre, 460 Doyle Ave.