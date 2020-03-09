153252
Kelowna  

UBC Okanagan graduate students race against the clock

The three-minute thesis

- | Story: 278977

UBC Okanagan graduate students will compete at the final of the Three Minute Thesis (3MT) challenge on Tuesday.

The seventh annual UBCO 3MT final will challenge graduate students to summarize their master's or PhD research in just three minutes, using a single static slide and no props or aids.

A panel of judges will decide the winners of the event, and audience members will have the opportunity to vote for the alumni UBC People's Choice award. 

The winner will be awarded $3,000, the runner-up will receive $2,000 and the alumni UBC People's Choice award winner will be gifted $1,000. 

In addition to the prize money, the winner of the competition will also advance to the Western Regional 3MT Competition in April at the University of Alberta. 

The sold-out event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kelowna Innovation Centre, 460 Doyle Ave.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154346
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


155615


Real Estate
4031429
#306 2011 Agassiz Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$434,800
more details
153167


153751
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


153561


153933


Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!
Marnie the Dog– Duane Reade Adventure
Must Watch
In loving memory of Marnie the Dog.. here she is shopping at...
Keira Knightley ‘felt totally alone’ after birth of first child
Showbiz
Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming...
Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper
Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154386
154362