RCMP are looking for witnesses to alleged parking lot assault

Photo: Rob Gibson

Kelowna RCMP has released more details following an alleged assault in the Superstore parking lot Friday evening.

The incident happened at 5:12 p.m., in the parking lot of 1835 Dilworth Drive, March 6, 2020. RCMP responded to an assault in the parking lot near Marshalls and the Superstore in Kelowna after a suspect allegedly struck a security guard.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered minor injuries as a result of this alleged assault, RCMP tell Castanet a 36-year-old Kelowna man was arrested on scene.

Multiple RCMP cruisers and a BC Ambulance attended the scene.

Witnesses say the security guard sustained a bloody nose and a man wearing a purple jacket was arrested. His name is not being released at this time and the investigation is still on-going and Kelowna RCMP is searching for further witnesses.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.