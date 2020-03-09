Lady of the Lake gears up for annual Fashion Show March 10

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna residents are invited to the annual Lady of the Lake candidate Fashion Show taking place Tuesday evening.

Now in it's 90th year, the Lady of the Lake program teaches young women ages 16-18 a variety of life skills including modelling, self defence, car maintenance, public speaking and more.

"Our society aims to mentor young women of Kelowna, enable them to learn new skills and empower their leadership," says director of marketing and events Kaitlyn Anutooshkin.

The fashion show will showcase a variety of local clothing stores including Play, Cruzwear Unlimitied, Tiger Lily Fashions, Black Fish Apparel, L'amore Bridal and Ten Fashions. Each candidate will be judged on three different outfits with scoring going towards the next Kelowna ambassadors crowned.

"This event is important because it is supporting the growth and development of the next generation of women leaders in Kelowna," says Anutooshkin. "By coming out and supporting them, we show that they are supported by their whole community."

The event will be held at the Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna at 2130 Harvey Avenue, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each at the door or to reserve tickets email [email protected]

In the past, the event featured a bikini competition which is now long gone. The show now focuses on personality, presentation and audience engagement.

"Our program is in its 90th year of empowering the next generation of women leaders and we want to celebrate it," says Anutooshkin.