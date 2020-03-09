154741
154735
Kelowna  

Lady of the Lake gears up for annual Fashion Show March 10

'Lady of the Lake' turns 90

- | Story: 278974

Kelowna residents are invited to the annual Lady of the Lake candidate Fashion Show taking place Tuesday evening.

Now in it's 90th year, the Lady of the Lake program teaches young women ages 16-18 a variety of life skills including modelling, self defence, car maintenance, public speaking and more.

"Our society aims to mentor young women of Kelowna, enable them to learn new skills and empower their leadership," says director of marketing and events Kaitlyn Anutooshkin.

The fashion show will showcase a variety of local clothing stores including Play, Cruzwear Unlimitied, Tiger Lily Fashions, Black Fish Apparel, L'amore Bridal and Ten Fashions. Each candidate will be judged on three different outfits with scoring going towards the next Kelowna ambassadors crowned. 

"This event is important because it is supporting the growth and development of the next generation of women leaders in Kelowna," says Anutooshkin. "By coming out and supporting them, we show that they are supported by their whole community."

The event will be held at the Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna at 2130 Harvey Avenue, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each at the door or to reserve tickets email [email protected] 

In the past, the event featured a bikini competition which is now long gone. The show now focuses on personality, presentation and audience engagement. 

"Our program is in its 90th year of empowering the next generation of women leaders and we want to celebrate it," says Anutooshkin. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152934
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


155616


Real Estate
4112693
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$639,900
more details
153165


154083
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


151851


152613


Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!
Marnie the Dog– Duane Reade Adventure
Must Watch
In loving memory of Marnie the Dog.. here she is shopping at...
Keira Knightley ‘felt totally alone’ after birth of first child
Showbiz
Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming...
Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper
Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152177
150923