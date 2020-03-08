154692
Kelowna  

Moose spotted in Black Mountain area on Sunday morning

Moose spotted by playground

After news of a young moose's death in a Rutland backyard on Friday, a Castanet reader has sent in photos of another moose still enjoying its time in Black Mountain. 

Local resident Sandy Sedgwick says the moose was spotted at about 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

She says it's been there before, perhaps a few weeks earlier. 

It was seen crossing roads near Nishi Court off Loseth Drive and hanging out near a children's playground.

The moose left of its own accord at 12 p.m. and hasn't returned.

