Shed catches on fire in Rutland on Sunday afternoon

At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon there was a report of a shed fully engulfed in flames on Highway 33 in Rutland. 

It's believed five fire engines were called to the scene to contain the blaze in the shed, which is attached to the main building. 

A Castanet viewer saw the fire as he was driving home from Big White and noticed the flames and smoke. 

"We just pulled into the guys' property and just because it looked insane," explains the reader who wishes to remain anonymous. 

That's when another resident flagged them down asking if they would drive into the area and help the owners of the home. 

"We got up the road and told the guy to get off the roof, get away from the fire."

He tells Castanet there was one person on the roof trying to combat the fire with a garden hose.

"There was a little explosion while he was up there and I yelled, 'Get off the roof buddy!'"

The resident says the fire looks to have spread to the structure located next to the shed. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more information.

No word on injuries at this time, and the fire is in mop up mode. 

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.

