Kelowna  

Kelowna’s iconic Spirit of Sail sculpture has been tagged with graffiti.

Kelowna's 'Sails' vandalized

Kelowna’s iconic Spirit of Sail sculpture has been vandalized with graffiti.

The picturesque attraction was spray-painted with numerous black silhouettes of crosses on each of 'sails' in Downtown Kelowna. 

There were a total of three crosses tagged, two on the short sail with another on the tallest sail facing the lake. On the final sail, there was a fourth faint attempt but the black outlined cross is not as prominently visible. 

The artwork is known to many as the Sails were installed back in 1978 in front of Okanagan Lake. Many locals and tourists have come to take photos of the large fibreglass making it one of the most recognizable picture settings in Kelowna. 

Spirit of Sail is located at the west end of Bernard Avenue adjacent to the north entrance to City Park.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.  

