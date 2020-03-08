Necropsy performed on moose found dead in Rutland

Rob Gibson

Castanet has learned the young moose that died in a Rutland backyard Friday, March 6, likely suffered and may have taken hours to die.

BC Conservation Officer Ken Owens, tells Castanet the Conservation Officer Service was called after the moose was discovered dead in a backyard along Rutland Road South within the city of Kelowna.

"Conservation Officer’s attended the residence removing the yearling bull moose. A necropsy was conducted which determined the cause of death to be an impaled sternum."

"A tired stressed and irritable moose trying to jump an urban fence can lead to catastrophic events. Moose will drag their weighty midsections across the top rail. Metal wrought-iron fences with points fashioned like spear tips kill moose and deer annually," says Owens.

One of the great things about the Okanagan is the wildlife and great outdoors right on the doorstep. Numerous moose and deer roam parks and backyards of Kelowna. In winter moose are forced out of the mountains by deep snow. This unfortunate moose likely came across a wrought iron fence with pointed pickets rising above the top or mid-rail.

Owens says, "wrought iron fences are a major source for potential injury to a moose."

Owens says simple design modifications to fencing installations or retrofits for existing installed wrought iron fencing can make a big difference and prevent moose and deer from injuring or killing themselves.

Owens says when moose are on a road, driveway, or trail or when they are lying under a deck or up against a house, they are often trying to rest. When people repeatedly approach them or chase them away, moose become stressed and agitated. "Each moose has a different tolerance level, but if they are harassed enough, many moose will respond aggressively."

Pictures and video sent to us by Castanet readers showed the moose trying to find its way out of a backyard and a dog can be heard barking at the moose. Owens says "moose can get cranky this time of year. Their winter food of twigs and other woody material isn’t as nutritious as summer leaves and their using up fat reserves. Dogs can surprise moose in backyards, and loose dogs may chase or bark at them. Moose view dogs as enemies and will sometimes go out of their way to kick at one, even if the dog is on a leash or in a fenced yard."



Moose are not normally aggressive; however, they can become aggressive when they are harassed by people, dogs, and traffic, or when hungry and tired, especially in winter when they have to walk through deep snow. As we move into spring Owens reminds residents that female moose with calves need extra space. Moose cows are very protective of their young and if they perceive a threat may attack. "If you come across a cow and calf, calmly leave the area immediately. Never approach a moose. Give the animals a wide berth and ensure they always have an escape route," says Owens.

If you encounter a moose in your fenced yard, Owens advises that you leave gates open allowing an easier route for the moose to leave. Don't harass the moose, let it leave on its own and give moose an extremely wide berth if you have a dog with you and don't let your dog chase a moose.

Lastly, Owens wants to remind everyone not to feed moose, "feeding can lead to an artificial concentration of moose in town and elevates the chance of vehicle collisions and other conflicts."

People who encounter aggressive moose around their homes or in areas frequented by the public are asked to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Services RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

For information on staying safe around moose, visit wildsafebc.com.