Toyota Kelowna attempted to break a world record Saturday

How many stickers on a car?

A world record was attempted in Kelowna this weekend.

Kelowna Toyota employees, kids and grown-ups off the street and firefighters were hard at work Saturday putting stickers on a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid, looking to make history.

The current record for most stickers on a car is 41,453. That record was set in Kuwait in January, but Toyota Kelowna sales manager Indy Brar plans on beating that.

“I was just surfing the net one day trying to figure out a fun way to engage our staff, engage the community and raise some money,” he said.

“I just came across this that somebody set this record first in 2014, and it was only 14,000, and literally a month and a half ago, somebody decided to beat that and tripled it. Our original plan was we had to do 14,500ish, now we have to do about 42,000.”

Along with the bragging rights, Brar and his team are looking to raise money for some good local causes.

“We're attempting to break the world record for most stickers on a car. That is the goal, but even bigger than that is raising $10,000 for the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments, which they will divvy out to the charities that they work with.”

The record-breaking attempt is an official Guinness attempt.

“We're videotaping the whole thing, we've got to send in the evidence, send in some documentation and if everything works for them and we put the right amount of stickers on, we're going to be in the record books.”

The 24-hour time limit for getting the stickers on the car is up at 9 a.m. Sunday. As of Saturday afternoon, they had raised over $7,000 through donations, but they'll be accepting donations for the next couple weeks at Toyota Kelowna.

