Kelowna  

YLW held its 10th annual Spring Travel Show Saturday

Talking travel options at YLW

More than 1,000 people discussed their future travel plans at the Kelowna International Airport Saturday, during the airport's 10th annual Spring Travel Show.

Representatives from airlines, travel agencies, hotels and more were on hand to answer any questions travellers might have, including questions about the COVID-19 virus.

“It's really about talking one-on-one to individuals and get those real details that you're not going to find on the internet,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW airport director.

“Obviously there are some concerns associated with travel with the COVID virus, but you can actually talk to people directly about that and how to keep yourself safe.”

Samaddar said they've seen a dip in travellers at YLW over the past month, but that could be a result of a number of factors.

“We've seen a slight decline but there has been a number of economic conditions throughout he country, when we look at the grounding of the 737 MAX almost a year ago now, followed by some of the geopolitical issues with Canada and China and then some of the trade issues with the blockade and other things like that,” he said.

“I'm not really saying it's on one thing, but certainly we've seen a number of impacts that have affected travel through the airport and we've seen our numbers down slightly.”

