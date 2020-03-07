Photo: Chris Kearney Snow is piling up in the Black Mountain area.

It would appear Old Man Winter is not done with the Okanagan just yet.

Snow is falling across the Valley and while there there are no weather alerts as of 8 a.m., snow is accumulating especially at higher elevations.

Drivers are being cautioned to be prepared for snowy conditions on mountain roads.

The good news is the snow is adding more powder to area ski hills that are reporting a fresh dump of the white gold.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature will hit 5C today with flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain later in the day.

Sunday and Monday are predicted to be sunny and 7C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday.