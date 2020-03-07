155017
Kelowna  

Winter is not done with the Okanagan just yet

It's snowing - again

- | Story: 278873

It would appear Old Man Winter is not done with the Okanagan just yet.

Snow is falling across the Valley and while there there are no weather alerts as of 8 a.m., snow is accumulating especially at higher elevations.

Drivers are being cautioned to be prepared for snowy conditions on mountain roads.

The good news is the snow is adding more powder to area ski hills that are reporting a fresh dump of the white gold.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature will hit 5C today with flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain later in the day.

Sunday and Monday are predicted to be sunny and 7C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154897
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


151852


Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$209,000
more details
150299


154703
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Colby
Colby Kelowna SPCA >


153561


154314


Dog talks about new couch rule

Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the boxer decides to voice her opinion.
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog picks up his toys
Must Watch
What a good boy!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154309
154362