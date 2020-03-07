155532
152412
Kelowna  

The Rotary Centre for the Arts launches The Empowered Project

Who empowers you?

- | Story: 278866

The Empowered Project launched at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Friday, celebrating women of all ages and backgrounds.

Through a community art project grant from the City of Kelowna, artist Ana Eries Luyben has partnered with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society to raise awareness and funds for the society's #SPEAKOUT campaign, which supports sexual assault survivors. 

"Right now our adult counselling services for sexual assault survivors is carrying a six month to one year wait list," says Elizabeth Fry Society's community engagement and fundraising coordinator Mandy Glinsbockel.

"So the money that we're raising through this speak out campaign and the awareness is all about making this program more sustainable so that people can access the services they need right away."

The featured portraits depict Okanagan women and women from Kelowna's historical archives.

"I chose women because I feel like the progress women have made when it comes to equality, it's a beacon of hope, when we think of all the changes we might need to make in the future," says Luyben.

Guests who visit the exhibition are encouraged to draw a self portrait or portrait of someone else who empowers them in the community. The exhibition will be at the Rotary Centre for the Arts until the end of April.

To donate to the Elizabeth Fry Society online click here. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152147
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4110616
#6-3416 Scott Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
154897


150514
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Harley
Harley Kelowna SPCA >


153561


153933


Memes about kids

Galleries
Relatable memes if you have children.
Dancing for the first time
Must Watch
Toddler born without leg dances for the first time! So cute.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails. Many fails.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort
Showbiz
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152141
154362