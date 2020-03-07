The Rotary Centre for the Arts launches The Empowered Project

The Empowered Project launched at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Friday, celebrating women of all ages and backgrounds.

Through a community art project grant from the City of Kelowna, artist Ana Eries Luyben has partnered with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society to raise awareness and funds for the society's #SPEAKOUT campaign, which supports sexual assault survivors.

"Right now our adult counselling services for sexual assault survivors is carrying a six month to one year wait list," says Elizabeth Fry Society's community engagement and fundraising coordinator Mandy Glinsbockel.

"So the money that we're raising through this speak out campaign and the awareness is all about making this program more sustainable so that people can access the services they need right away."

The featured portraits depict Okanagan women and women from Kelowna's historical archives.

"I chose women because I feel like the progress women have made when it comes to equality, it's a beacon of hope, when we think of all the changes we might need to make in the future," says Luyben.

Guests who visit the exhibition are encouraged to draw a self portrait or portrait of someone else who empowers them in the community. The exhibition will be at the Rotary Centre for the Arts until the end of April.

To donate to the Elizabeth Fry Society online click here.