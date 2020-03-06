154912
155118
Kelowna  

RCMP respond to assault in parking lot of Kelowna Marshalls

Assault outside Marshalls

- | Story: 278860

The RCMP is at the scene of an assault in the parking lot of the Kelowna Marshalls, near Superstore. 

Officers tell Castanet News one person sustained minor injuries in an altercation between a security guard and another person.

Witnesses say the security guard sustained a bloody nose. Police were seen seizing a large wooden pole or shovel handle and arresting a man in a purple jacket.

Several RCMP vehicles and BC Ambulance attended. 

Castanet News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154738
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4085513
47-1133 FINDLAY ROAD
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$187,900
more details
151857


154355
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Harley
Harley Kelowna SPCA >


151851


154467


Memes about kids

Galleries
Relatable memes if you have children.
Dancing for the first time
Must Watch
Toddler born without leg dances for the first time! So cute.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails. Many fails.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort
Showbiz
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152141
154366