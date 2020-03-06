RCMP respond to assault in parking lot of Kelowna Marshalls

Photo: Rob Gibson

The RCMP is at the scene of an assault in the parking lot of the Kelowna Marshalls, near Superstore.

Officers tell Castanet News one person sustained minor injuries in an altercation between a security guard and another person.

Witnesses say the security guard sustained a bloody nose. Police were seen seizing a large wooden pole or shovel handle and arresting a man in a purple jacket.

Several RCMP vehicles and BC Ambulance attended.

Castanet News will update this story as more information becomes available.