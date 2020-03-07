155532
Kelowna  

Gopal advises business to get ahead of curve at Ignite Okanagan

Time to diversify work force

Raghwa Gopal believes it’s time for companies to think about diversifying their workforce whether they need to or not.

The former Accelerate Okanagan CEO, who is now in the same role with Vancouver-based Innovate BC, was back in Kelowna on Friday as the keynote speaker at the Ignite Okanagan 2020 Employer Symposium.

His message at Coast Capri Hotel was simple: Diversify your workforce in order to ensure success.

“A very important thing that is changing, and I think more so over the next five, ten or fifteen years is the consumers will actually look at organizations when they do business with them,” Gopal said. “They will look at those organizations to see: Are they diverse? Are they inclusive? Do they have a sustainability plan?"

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.

