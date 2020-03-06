Boil water notice issued to 80 former SEKID water customers

Photo: Contributed

About 80 properties within the former SEKID water system have been issued a boil water notice.

The notice affects those properties not yet connected to the new city water supply, but does not affect those in the Gallagher's Canyon or Hall Road areas.

The notice was issued due to the loss of effective chlorination throughout the existing SEKID water system.

“Interior Health has been contacted and affected properties will be notified directly,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor.

“With the impending freshet run off, it is imperative that boil water notice precautions be taken by those affected to limit potential health concerns.”

The notice will remain in place for this water source as it is being converted exclusively to a non-potable irrigation system.

Hoppe says the Water Integration Project team is working diligently to get all domestic connections made to the city water supply as quickly as possible and will directly notify those residents affected when the notice can be downgraded.

Throughout the duration of the boil water notice, people are advised to boil any water that has a chance to be ingested for one minute.