155017
155314
Kelowna  

Volunteers needed for world senior-mixed doubles curling championships

Curling worlds need you

- | Story: 278834

Volunteers are still needed to assist with next month's world senior, and mixed doubles curling championships in Kelowna.

The duo world championships will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club from April 18 to 25.

A variety of volunteer roles are available for set-up and takedown, working in the stands during games and behind the scenes at various checkpoints.

Volunteers are also needed for a variety of media roles and assisting in keeping lounges stocked with refreshments and food.

You would be required to put in a minimum of 12 hours. Times would be flexible if needed.

All volunteers are required to wear official event clothing. A t-shirt is provided, along with a 25 per cent discount on other championship apparel.

Volunteers will also have access to the venue and live entertainment when not on shift.

Click here for more information or to apply to become a volunteer.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154345
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


151852


Real Estate
4085513
47-1133 FINDLAY ROAD
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$187,900
more details
150659


154868
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Harley
Harley Kelowna SPCA >


153561


154711


Memes about kids

Galleries
Relatable memes if you have children.
Dancing for the first time
Must Watch
Toddler born without leg dances for the first time! So cute.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails. Many fails.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort
Showbiz
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155453
154366