Volunteers needed for world senior-mixed doubles curling championships

Volunteers are still needed to assist with next month's world senior, and mixed doubles curling championships in Kelowna.

The duo world championships will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club from April 18 to 25.

A variety of volunteer roles are available for set-up and takedown, working in the stands during games and behind the scenes at various checkpoints.

Volunteers are also needed for a variety of media roles and assisting in keeping lounges stocked with refreshments and food.

You would be required to put in a minimum of 12 hours. Times would be flexible if needed.

All volunteers are required to wear official event clothing. A t-shirt is provided, along with a 25 per cent discount on other championship apparel.

Volunteers will also have access to the venue and live entertainment when not on shift.

Click here for more information or to apply to become a volunteer.