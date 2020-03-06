City challenged to find park space with shift to urban development

Photo: Castanet/file

A dramatic shift in how Kelowna grows will present challenges in terms of providing parks and open spaces over the next 20 years.

Growth within the city is undergoing a shift from suburban to more urban developments.

"This shift will concentrate growth within the city's core area, with approximately 50 per cent of future growth occurring within the city's five urban centres," staff indicate in a report for council on parks development.

"The city's success in delivering parks over the next 20 years will depend on balancing the visionary goals and current parkland standards with realities of acquiring parkland within a constrained urban context."

The report further states urban parks serve a proportionately greater number of residents, employees and visitors, many of whom live in multi-family homes with little to no access to privately-owned outdoor space.

However, parks and public green open spaces are competing for land with the developments they serve, "creating much greater pressure on both taxation and the DCC program."

"Staff recognizes the need to balance future parkland needs and acquisition costs in order to be truly successful delivering on all the growth demands that will be placed on our community over the next 20 years and beyond," the report says.

The report says too high a target would make parkland acquisition unaffordable, while a target too low would result in parks being too far away from residential density and growth.

It further states the areas of highest need for parkland acquisition include the five urban centres of downtown, Capri-Landmark, South Pandosy, midtown and Rutland, along with the core area including the Glenmore core.

Parkland acquisition in other areas would be revisited in order to maintain a balance between all new growth areas.