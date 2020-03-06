Up to five cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Okanagan

While those in the Okanagan have been enjoying the spring-like weather over the past week, residents are expected to wake to a fresh blanket of snow Saturday morning.

The forecast comes after the South Okanagan saw record high temperatures earlier in the week.

“Going to have some flurries overnight and flurries or showers tomorrow,” said Doug Lundquist, meteorologist at Environment Canada.

“A high of 5 C, so even though we could get up to five cm in some parts of the Valley bottom ... it'll probably melt fairly quick at the lowest elevations.

Lundquist says the variable weather is quite normal for this time of year.

“It's pretty typical. We're not getting anywhere near that arctic air again. There's always ups and downs. Even though we've had it warm we're not going to stay warm every day, that's just not realistic with weather.”

While the weekend will remain cool, temperatures are expected to rise back into the double digits next week.