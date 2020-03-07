City staff recommend against another cannabis store in Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna city council is being asked to deny another cannabis retail application because of proximity to another approved store.

City planning staff are recommending the application for a retail store at Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road be denied.

According to staff, the proposed store is located approximately 488 metres from an approved location in the Dilworth Shopping Centre.

Bylaws adopted by the city in 2018 set a minimum distance between stores at 500 metres to avoid a clustering of stores.

This is the third such application to come before city council.

In December, council voted 6-3 to allow a second downtown location at the corner of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street, even though it is less than 300 metres from a store on Bernard.

Last month, council denied a license for a government cannabis store in the Willow Park Mall because of its proximity to another store in the area.