Janet Austin is in Kelowna on her first official three-day visit

British Columbia's Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin is visiting Kelowna on her first official three-day trip meeting with community members and discuss ideas surrounding democracy.



Currently, Austin is working on a priority program called 'Conversations on Democracy' which she has been piloting in Kelowna over the last two days, to promote friendly conversations on what it means to live in a democracy.

"When you look around the world and you see the erosion of respect for democratic conventions, public institutions, the decline of trust... Canada can stand in contrast to what we see emerging elsewhere," says Austin.

"Obviously there's much that needs to be improved in our system, there are many people who have been and are still marginalized and don't feel they really have access to power, authority and decision making and these are things we need to continue to work on as a society but, I do feel very strongly that we need to value what we do have and build on it."

The key topics Austin is focusing on are democracy, inclusion, reconciliation and diversity.

Once the project is completed, 'Conversations on Democracy' will be made publicly available.

"If we can encourage people to think a little more deeply about what it means to live in a democracy."

"What are the characteristics of a democracy that function well or not, and to think about our own responsibility, our role, the opportunities that we have as individuals and the opportunities that we have through the organizations that were associated with to participate, then I think it will have been successful," she says.

So far Austin has met with UBCO students and Indigenous Caucus, Mayor Colin Basran, staff members at Accelerate Okanagan, Kelowna Community Resources, new immigrants and more.

Tomorrow, Austin will conclude her visit by giving opening statements at the Ignite Okanagan conference discussing diverse hiring practices and will then meet with Chief Chris Derickson and Westbank First Nation council members.