Kelowna  

City preparing for more than $3.7 M in road paving this summer

Paving on street near you

- | Story: 278766

The City of Kelowna is getting the word out early.

There will be some traffic disruptions due to road pavement rehabilitation in the coming months.

The largest projects will take place on Glenmore Road North and Enterprise Way.

In all, the city plans to spend $3.7 million to repave 15 kilometres of roads beginning in May.

“With an average of 350,000 vehicle trips made in Kelowna on an average weekday, the city’s roads endure a lot of stress," said roads design technologist Bruce Dacre.

"Due to factors such as water drainage and seasonal temperature changes, many roads are in need of some extra TLC every year.”

Dacre says work on Enterprise Way between Spall and Banks roads will take place at night to minimize traffic disruption, while Glenmore resurfacing from Dallas to Scenic roads will be done one direction at a time.

Six repaving projects are approved, including:

Street From To
Edwards Road Adams Road Highway 97
Enterprise Way Spall Road Banks
Glenmore Road North Dallas Road Scenic Road
Hardy Street Enterprise Way North End
Adams Road Sexsmith Carney
Toovey Road Highway 33 Ray Avenue

“We have already started preparing select road segments by cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work will begin in their area."

