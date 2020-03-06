155017
150423
Kelowna  

Two Kelowna students junior counsellors at amputee seminar

Amputee students inspire kids

- | Story: 278763

Two Kelowna students who grew up as amputees have been selected to be junior counsellors at The War Amps 2020 BC Child Amputee (CHAMP) seminar this month.

Rio Manning and Bryce Cordick will travel to Victoria from March 13-15 to inspire younger generations in the same battles they've faced, encouraging them to develop a positive outlook on their futures.

Manning, born a right-hand amputee, and Cordick, born a left-hand amputee, were enrolled in The War Amps by their parents when they were about two years old.

The first seminar Manning attended was where he met Greg, an accomplished athlete in multiple disciplines such as shot-put and track and field.

Since then, he's been inspired to show younger generations anything is possible.

"It's the same thing with me teaching tae kwon do. I just love being able to impact and show them hey, I'm one-handed, or we have a bit of a disadvantage, but we're still able to do the same things people with two hands and two legs can do.

"It's a miracle I'm here and I'm definitely thankful I have The War Amps in my life."

The theme of the 2020 event is 'Magical Moments', inspired by the life-changing experiences Champs have at a seminar, which includes the latest developments in artificial limbs, informational sessions, meeting others with the same condition and learning to accept their amputations.

It's the second year Cordick has been a junior counsellor at the seminar, and says reuniting with the community and building that network more is what he looks forward to the most. 

"Every year seeing all of the other amputees deal with their issues those are always magical moments."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154897
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4085513
47-1133 FINDLAY ROAD
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$187,900
more details
145762


154571
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Harley
Harley Kelowna SPCA >


151851


154280


Memes about kids

Galleries
Relatable memes if you have children.
Dancing for the first time
Must Watch
Toddler born without leg dances for the first time! So cute.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails. Many fails.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort
Showbiz
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220
154362