The annual SumoBot Battle took place Thursday in Kelowna

Robots battle it out

The sixth annual SumoBot Championship was held at the Hollywood Road Education Centre on Thursday.

With 82 teams made up of 200 students from 12 different schools, the entire gymnasium was packed full of robot enthusiasts. Technology consultant Murray Chalmers says students get to learn "programming, coding, building robots and problem solving."

"In addition to the sportsmanship that I really like them to have, I want [the students] to take away that life isn't always just planned, things go wrong and you have to adapt and make modifications and that happens in the competition all the time," he says.

Students have been planning and creating their robots over the last couple of months with hopes of pushing other robots out of the ring during the competition. Two different categories in the battle include Juniors from Grade 3-5 and Seniors from Grade 6-9.

Chloe Shivers' team won first in the senior competition. "This is my second year in robotics...Earlier this year we came third in a different competition so we're doing really good," she says.  

