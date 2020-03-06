154912
Kelowna  

Punitive parking restriction short circuits short-term rental

Short-term red tape

Debbie Henderson is at a loss to explain the City of Kelowna's logic after her application to operate short-term vacation rentals out of her home was denied.

Henderson, who lives on Arbor View Drive in the Upper Mission, says she was denied a business license because she does not meet the city's bylaw requirements around parking.

The problem doesn't stem from parking spaces for people who would rent her home, but bylaws pertaining to how much parking she would be required to have as the principal resident of the home.

Henderson's home has three bedrooms. She also has a tenant living in a legal basement suite.

She says under the city's parking bylaw, she is required to provide two parking spaces for herself as the principal resident, one for the basement tenant and one space for every two sleeping units rented out.

That works out to five.

The problem is Henderson lives alone and has only one vehicle. Plus, she says she rents out her entire home, and leaves when short-term renters show up, taking her vehicle with her.

"I don't have a problem with safety requirements or parking restrictions saying you have to have a parking spot per two bedrooms. That totally makes sense to me," Henderson told Castanet News.

"What doesn't make sense is that, as a principal home owner, I have to have two spots when I don't own two vehicles, and it's illogical that I won't take my vehicle while I'm not staying in my home when someone else is.

"I also don't have a problem if they said I have to take my vehicle if I leave."

Henderson's home has a two-car garage and a driveway she says can fit four vehicles, but bylaws state one vehicle can't block another, she says.

"To make me have two extra parking spots in addition to what would be required, to me, is outrageous."

She says she applied for a license before summer once the city made short-term rental applications available, made all the necessary safety upgrades, then was denied.

She's been back and forth with the city ever since.

Henderson is also looking for documentation on parking restrictions from bylaw officials. She says the application process is not clear when it comes to parking restrictions.

"It talks about parking requirements, but there was nothing there that said you had to have two spots for a principal owner in addition the number of spots for actual sleep units."

Henderson says if she can't get a favourable resolution, she may have to decommission her basement suite.

She says she can make more with short-term rentals over the summer months than from a permanent tenant.

