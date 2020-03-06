Jogger spots moose running through Rutland area of Kelowna

Rob Gibson

UDPATE 5:30 p.m.

Rutland residents tell Castanet a dead moose was found in the yard of a home in the neighbourhood.

It has since been removed by the BC Conservation Officer Service and Castanet has reached out for more information.

It is not known at this point if the dead moose in the same one that was seen roaming the neighbourhood for the past week.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

The celebrity moose has been spotted again Friday in Rutland.

Darlene Dion reached out to Castanet to let us know she spotted the moose in her neighbours backyard, "I've got a pool out there and I was checking the ice and there was this thing staring at me and I was shocked, I looked and it was the moose!"

Dion spotted the moose at 10 a.m. and says it has spent a fair amount of time in the area, "I hope it doesn't get hurt." There has been a great deal of attention on the wayward moose and Kelowna residents appear to be concerned for the safety and well-being of the animal.

Dion says she thinks it's fantastic that we have moose running through our city, "I love it that we live in a great community for sure."

ORIGINAL 5:00 a.m.

There has been another moose sighting in Kelowna, this time in the Rutland area.

Mia Papadopoulos was running on Webster Road when a moose came out of nowhere.

"I couldn't believe my eyes! Never, in 15 years of being in this neighborhood have I seen a moose. It seemed lost and couldn't get past some of the neighbouring fences," said Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos quickly took a video and some pictures and says "after a few minutes of searching for an exit, it found an orchard it could move through."

It's not clear if this is the same celebrity moose that has been making its home in the Black Mountain area. Castanet has run multiple stories on the moose, which made itself at home in the Feedham Avenue and Toovey Road area of Black Mountain, at one point bedding down in the backyard of Glen and Janis Brown.

Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk tells Castanet when animals like moose are hanging around residential areas, it's important to give them lots of room.

“It's not necessarily dangerous, but certainly if one was to invade its personal space, or make it feel threatened, then it could become defensive, which could potentially make it a threat,” he said. “They view dogs as threats to them, too, so we would ask people to keep themselves and their pets away from the moose.”