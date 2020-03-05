Busing may be halted for school-of-choice students

Photo: Castanet/file

French immersion students who attend schools outside their catchment area may lose their seats on school district-provided transportation.

The Central Okanagan school district's planning and facilities committee recommended Wednesday one such route be cancelled, and asked for further information before deciding on a second.

"We don't usually bus school-of-choice students if it is outside their catchment school," said board chair Moyra Baxter.

The routes in question were discovered as part of a larger review of the district's transportation system.

Baxter says nobody at the table could remember when one route, which transports 59 French immersion students from the Upper Mission to Dorothea Walker elementary, was put in place.

"We need more information - when was it put in, and why was it put in."

She believes it may be connected to the opening of Chute Lake elementary in 2009. At that time, a new bus route was added to take some students to Anne McClymont, because there was not enough room at Chute Lake.

"This may be something that somehow carried over, and now these students have started using it," says Baxter.

The committee is recommending a second route, taking students from South Kelowna to Casorso elementary be scrapped.

"There are 19 students on that bus."

"Seventeen are French immersion students and two are actually Raymer students, one of whom only lives one-and-a-half kilometres from Raymer.

"Routes sometimes take on a life of their own. That route we know was never approved by the board."

If the district decides to cancel both, it would save slightly more than $42,000 a year.

A third route in West Kelowna is likely to stay.

That route shuttles students from a pick-up point at George Pringle elementary to Glenrosa Middle.

In that case, Baxter says there were empty seats on the bus, so the board decided because French immersion at Glenrosa middle was new, students could occupy those vacant seats if they could get to George Pringle.

