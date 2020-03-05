153123
Kelowna  

RCMP seize fentanyl, cocaine and cash during raid

RCMP seize drugs and cash

- | Story: 278705

RCMP have seized illicit drugs believed to be fentanyl and cocaine during a bust at two locations in the 400-block of Calder Avenue and the 1100-block of Sunset Avenue in Kelowna.

The RCMP Special Enforcement Unit executed search warrants on February 27 following an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

Police seized a quantity of drugs believed to be fentanyl and cocaine, said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP as well as a significant amount of money.

"Two people were initially taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges," said Cpl. Noseworthy.

"The Kelowna Drug Section continues to target those involved in street level drug trafficking whos’ sale of illicit drugs is impacting the Community of Kelowna negatively," Says Cpl. Jeff Carroll, NCO-In-Charge of the Drug Section.

