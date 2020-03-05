Kelowna school trips to France, Belgium and Germany going ahead

Photo: Google street view

Kelowna students are gearing up for trips to France, Belgium and Germany despite global health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Grade 10 and 11 students from Kelowna Secondary School, Rutland Senior Secondary, Mount Boucherie and Okanagan Mission Secondary will be traveling to France on March 14, for a French student exchange experience.

"They all stay in home space, which is really important, it's not that they're in large gatherings," says Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools. "The travel advisories are low, so we are monitoring that as we go to see if we need to make any changes."

The Central Okanagan public school board is continuing to assess the trips on a case-by-case basis with advice from B.C. health authorities as well as health authorities in areas the students will be travelling to.

Following the France trip, students from Kelowna Secondary School will be landing in Germany on March 18 for a trip through Germany, Belgium and France.

The board is continuing to focus on all potential risks leading up to departure dates including isolation orders, border closures and overall health risks.

"If we believe they weren't safe, we'd actually be recommending to the board that the board make a motion to cancel the trips," says Kaardal. "The board has already cancelled one trip because it was so complex and because in northern Italy the circumstances changed dramatically in terms of infection rate."

While the board encourages families to make decisions they are comfortable with, students can withdraw from the trips for a small penalty fee.

"We're having parent meetings and speaking to parents about the trips and safety," says Kaardal. "We have a few parents that are making a choice to withdraw but most parents are very pleased and glad to be proceeding."

The schools continue to follow directions from the local and provincial health authorities and as of today, there are no major changes being implemented.

"Safety is our number one priority and we want great educational experiences and it's a complex circumstance right now, but we're watching this with a keen eye," says Kaardal.

As of Thursday, there were 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany, 285 in France and 50 in Belgium.