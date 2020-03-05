Okanagan Starbucks halt use of reusable cups over coronavirus

Photo: Wayne Moore

Signs went up at Starbucks coffee houses across the Okanagan this morning advising customers they will not be accepting reusable cups during the coronavirus scare.

They are the first large corporation to take the step.

Signs tell customers the chain is temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups.

"In addition to sanitizing procedures in all our stores, this is one more step we can all take to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)," the sign states.

"Our commitment to sustainability remains unchanged."

Starbucks executive vice president Rossann Williams announced the measure in an open letter on the chain's website Wednesday.

"First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously despite the disruption and uncertainty COVID-19 brings to our daily lives," she said in the letter.

"As part of communities worldwide, we are navigating this situation with nimbleness, learning and adapting as new information is made available."

Along with the suspension of accepting reusable cups, Starbucks says it is also increasing cleaning and sanitizing in all company-run stores, restricted air travel through the end of the month, and postponed or modified all large meetings.

Williams says the company will continue to offer a 10 cent discount for customers who bring in a reusable cup or ask for an in-store mug.