153227
154733
Kelowna  

Okanagan Starbucks halt use of reusable cups over coronavirus

Local Starbucks join ban

- | Story: 278701

Signs went up at Starbucks coffee houses across the Okanagan this morning advising customers they will not be accepting reusable cups during the coronavirus scare.

They are the first large corporation to take the step.

Signs tell customers the chain is temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups.

"In addition to sanitizing procedures in all our stores, this is one more step we can all take to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)," the sign states.

"Our commitment to sustainability remains unchanged."

Starbucks executive vice president Rossann Williams announced the measure in an open letter on the chain's website Wednesday.

"First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously despite the disruption and uncertainty COVID-19 brings to our daily lives," she said in the letter.

"As part of communities worldwide, we are navigating this situation with nimbleness, learning and adapting as new information is made available."

Along with the suspension of accepting reusable cups, Starbucks says it is also increasing cleaning and sanitizing in all company-run stores, restricted air travel through the end of the month, and postponed or modified all large meetings.

Williams says the company will continue to offer a 10 cent discount for customers who bring in a reusable cup or ask for an in-store mug.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154740
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


151852


Real Estate
4106130
2440 Old Okanagan Hwy
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,999
more details
154740


153479
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hailey
Hailey Kelowna SPCA >


153561


154467


Best of Seven- March 5, 2020

Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.
Stick struggles
Must Watch
Little puppy struggles to get his big giant stick though the...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152141
155314