Kelowna joins global network of cinemas to host mushroom film

Photo: Contributed Fantastic Fungi will open in more than 500 theatres globally on Thursday, March 26.

Award-winning filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg's documentary on the existence of mushrooms will show at the Rotary Centre for the Arts later this month, in a one night only film screening.

Fantastic Fungi, narrated by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, will open in more than 500 theatres globally on Thursday, March 26 for Fantastic Fungi Day.

The film explores the complexity and importance of the fungi kingdom, and presents solutions to pressing medical and environmental challenges.

"There is much to learn from the mycelium network," says Schwartzberg. "Fungi can clean the environment, heal our bodies, and shift our consciousness."

"People ask me 'why would you make a film on mushrooms?' I did not make a film on mushrooms, I made a film about mushrooms."

The screening will be followed by a simulcast conversation with Schwartzberg, joined by renowned mycologist Paul Stamets, authors Michael Pollan and Eugenia Bone and urban mycologist William Padilla Brown.

For more information on the movie, click here. For tickets, visit the Rotary Centre for the Arts website.