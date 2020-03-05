Oliver woman struggled with police in Kelowna arrest

Photo: Colin Dacre

A quick-eyed police officer nabbed a woman in a stolen vehicle in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.

Just after 4:15 a.m. a Kelowna RCMP officer was busy with an investigation near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street when he noticed a suspicious vehicle parked nearby.

A check of the licence plate showed it had been reported stolen, says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The driver attempted to flee, but was unable to get past the police vehicle and was arrested for possession of stolen property after a brief struggle.

The 33-year-old Oliver woman had several outstanding warrants.

She remains in custody.