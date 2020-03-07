RBC Training Ground reveals local athletes with Olympic potential

Photo: Kevin Light

A search for Olympic talent took place in Kelowna last weekend revealing hidden gem athletes from sports including basketball, parkour, equestrian and more.

The RBC Training Ground talent search had 146 athletes attend to test their endurance, speed, strength and overall power in front of Canadian Olympic Committee talent scouts and different sport organizations, in hopes of being selected for the Canadian Olympic Team.

Most of the top performers came from sports not typically associated with foot speed or power.

Madalyn MacCormack is a 15-year-old equestrian rider from Okanagan Mission Secondary who posted the fastest sprint time out of all the females at the event with 1.8 seconds in the 10 metre and 4.49 seconds in the 30 metre.

A second student from Okanagan Mission Secondary Kaelen Berg also amazed scouts. Berg is a 17-year-old, 6-foot-5, 180 pound football player, but after talking with scouts he revealed that parkour was his main focus and his results proved strong across the board.

“Kaelen’s height, arm span, strength (2.4 relative strength) and speed are all above average,” says Kurt Innes former Olympic cyclist and RBC Training Ground’s technical director. “I know he captured the attention of some of the sports.”

The event was open to ages 14 to 25 and on the other age spectrum, 24-year-old basketball player Kristian Matis posted the fastest 30 metre sprint time. Matis attends Okanagan College and is also a body builder who served in the military for one year.

His sprint time of 3.94 seconds and top isometric mid-thigh pull result of 241 kilograms was higher than more than 100 other male participants.

For 20-year-old UBCO student Amy Vander Wyk, her sport of choice is dance and she scored the top vertical jump score of 60.6 centimetres among all of the females.

The top performers from the event will go through further testing with the potential of attending the RBC Training Ground national final. The final brings together the top 100 athletes from across the country and selected athletes will be announced in April.