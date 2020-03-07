Boyd’s annual charity car show back for Father’s Day 2020

Photo: Contributed Boyd's returns with much-loved Father's Day charity car show.

The Boyd Autobody and Glass annual charity car show is back for Father's Day 2020, and organizers are expecting it to be bigger and better than ever.

This year's show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jun. 21, will feature more cars, more entertainment and more vendors.

Celebrity guest Noah Alexander from Velocity TV's Speed Is The New Black will be at the free family event in Kelowna City Park and available to sign autographs.

Over the past two years, more than $75,000 has been donated to the Child Advocacy Centre as a result of the show. The CAC will again be the recipient of funds raised from the 2020 show.

Car registration is now open at www.BringItToBoyd.com, and registering in advance is highly recommended.

Boyd's will be operating a free shuttle service on the day, courtesy of Enterprise Rent-a-Car. The shuttle will run on a continual basis between City Park and the Kelowna Regional Library at 1380 Ellis St.