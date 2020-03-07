155017
155314
Kelowna  

Boyd’s annual charity car show back for Father’s Day 2020

Car show bigger than ever

- | Story: 278541

The Boyd Autobody and Glass annual charity car show is back for Father's Day 2020, and organizers are expecting it to be bigger and better than ever.

This year's show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jun. 21, will feature more cars, more entertainment and more vendors.

Celebrity guest Noah Alexander from Velocity TV's Speed Is The New Black will be at the free family event in Kelowna City Park and available to sign autographs. 

Over the past two years, more than $75,000 has been donated to the Child Advocacy Centre as a result of the show. The CAC will again be the recipient of funds raised from the 2020 show. 

Car registration is now open at www.BringItToBoyd.com, and registering in advance is highly recommended.

Boyd's will be operating a free shuttle service on the day, courtesy of Enterprise Rent-a-Car. The shuttle will run on a continual basis between City Park and the Kelowna Regional Library at 1380 Ellis St.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

150460
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$209,000
more details
154897


153587
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Colby
Colby Kelowna SPCA >


153561


150514


Dog talks about new couch rule

Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the boxer decides to voice her opinion.
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog picks up his toys
Must Watch
What a good boy!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
150923