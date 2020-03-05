Art exhibition launches Friday celebrating progression of women

Photo: Contributed Artist Ana Luyben will have her art featured at the Empowered Project this Friday.

"What empowers you? How do you empower others?"

These are the questions you will ask yourself during the Empowered Project, launching this Friday at Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The art exhibition launches at 5:30 p.m. featuring paintings from Ana Luyben, performances from the Westbank First Nation's first female chief, Roxanne Lindley, musician Leila Neverland, poet Erin Scott and a friendly discussion about female empowerment with Mandy Glinsbockel.

Glinsbockel is a women's advocate who launched the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society's #SPEAKOUT campaign, which supports sexual assault survivors.

"In short, the spirit of this beast is to celebrate the journey of empowerment and the progression of democracy through the context of being a woman," says Luyben. "That is why I wanted to paint women from historical archives to shed a tiny ray of light on how far we've come."

Attendees are invited to draw a self portrait or a portrait of an individual who personally empowers them. The drawings will then be collected into a collage canvas.

Tickets to the event are by donation, and all proceeds will benefit trauma counselling services at the Elizabeth Fry Society. Tickets are available here.