Police drama downtown

Photo: Contributed

There was some police drama in downtown Kelowna Saturday night.

RCMP surrounded a white Hummer H3 SUV on Bernard Avenue and, according to a witness, had their guns drawn.

Details are few at this point, but a Castanet tipster says she was at Kelly O'Bryan's with friends and, upon departure, thought they heard fireworks.

"We went to turn the corner to my car, and there were cops surrounding a white Hummer. Next thing I notice, there are police officers all out with guns drawn, and one is waving me back," she said in an email to Castanet.

"We jumped back to hide beside the building when I heard them yelling to get out of the car with their hands up. I waited for a few minutes with my friends around the corner until it looked like someone had been taken into custody, and they were searching the Hummer."

The tipster waited for the scene to unfold, as her car was parked only vehicles behind the situation and was boxed in by police.

Kelowna RCMP have been asked to comment on the incident.

Castanet will provide more details when they become available.