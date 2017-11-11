46225
Kelowna  

Remembering the fallen

Rev. Dick Fletcher says attendance at Kelowna's Remembrance Day ceremony grows every year. And he would know, he's been participating in them since 1965.

“One of the most important things, when you look around, you see the younger kids here, that's the big deal,” he said Saturday morning.

The streets of downtown Kelowna were lined with people, jackets adorned with poppies, as the Remembrance Day parade marched through the streets, stopping at the Cenotaph in City Park for the 11 a.m. ceremony.

The Last Post was played, followed by a moment of silence, where those in attendance paused to reflect on the sacrifice of made by thousands of Canadian soldiers over the past century.

“(It's) to remember those who gave us the idea of being able to say, 'I can do this, because of them,'” said Rev. Fletcher. “I can go worship where I want, I can say what I wish without feeling any reprisal, and that's the most important thing, that's why these guys died.”

Following the ceremony, the parade continued through downtown Kelowna.

“To come together as a community, as a group together, is very important,” Rev. Fletcher said. “It doesn't matter what race, colour, creed, language, whoever you follow, you're coming together as one person.”

Ceremonies were also held at Rutland's Lions Park and at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.  

