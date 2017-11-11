47788
Remembering Russia

Family and Friends joined together at The Habitat in Kelowna Friday, to celebrate the life of Russia Nicholson. 

Nicholson was found dead in a Kelowna Orchard on Oct. 11.

The 23-year-old was five months pregnant when she was found.

Police are still investigating the suspicious death and have yet to identify a suspect or suspects. 

Nicholson’s favourite music was played at the funeral as well as a slideshow of her life. 

A private funeral was held by the family for Nicholson last week. 

All of the money raised from the celebration of life will go right to the family to cover funeral costs and travel costs.

To support the Nicholson family visit their GoFundMe page.

